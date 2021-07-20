Delhi: DCP, wife face FIR by cop’s family after fight over parking

An FIR has been registered against a DCP posted with the Delhi Police and his wife following an argument they had with the family of an assistant sub-inspector over parking space (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against a DCP posted with the Delhi Police and his wife following an argument they had with the family of an assistant sub-inspector over parking space. The latter’s family members also face an FIR based on a complaint by the DCP’s wife.

The DCP, S K Singh, is posted with the Communications department of the Delhi Police and lives close to the home of ASI Satpal in Kingsway Camp, New Police Lines.

On Sunday, ASI Satpal’s daughter Deepali filed a complaint at Mukherjee Nagar police station alleging that she and her family members were threatened and attacked by the DCP and his wife, Manju, over parking space.

She also alleged caste slurs were used against them and wrote in her complaint: “DCP S K Singh and his wife were threatening us and threw a (door) lock at my sister. Later, his wife (Manju) took a bat and broke the lamp outside our house. When I asked them to stop, they entered my house and hit me with the bat on my head. They hurled abuses and she (Manju) threatened to kill me…”

Police said they also received a complaint from the DCP’s wife, who alleged that the ASI’s daughter and wife harassed and assaulted her.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), confirmed that cross-FIRs have been registered under various sections and the matter is being investigated.

The two homes are opposite each other, and parking has been a contentious issue in the past too, officers said.

DCP Singh refused to comment on the complaint, saying: “I don’t know what FIR has been registered. The investigating officer contacted my wife and she too gave a complaint.”