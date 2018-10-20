Delhi: DCP, 7 officers beaten up trying to control idol immersion crowd

A Durga idol is taken for immersion in the Yamuna, Friday. (Praveen Khanna) A Durga idol is taken for immersion in the Yamuna, Friday. (Praveen Khanna)

Eight police officers, including DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh, were beaten up at the Yamuna Ghat in Mayur Vihar on Friday evening during the procession to immerse Durga idols in the river.

The officers had asked around 30 people not to exit from the entry gate, but the group, alleged to have been in an inebriated state, turned violent and beat the officers with sticks and stones.

Eleven persons, including six women, were apprehended from the spot, and their medical examination confirmed they were drunk, police said, adding that they are looking for the rest of the accused.

Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the incident took place around 5.30 pm when DCP Singh — along with the ACP and SHO of Mayur Vihar — was stationed at Yamuna Ghat to make sure the idol immersion went off smoothly.

“Owing to past experiences of traffic congestion, separate entry and exit points were made at Yamuna Ghat this time. A group of devotees from southeast Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri tried to exit from the entry gate, resulting in congestion. When staff deployed at the barricades tried to tell them to follow the correct route, they turned violent,” he said.

Police said hundreds of civil defence volunteers of the Delhi government along with local police staff were deployed at the spot, under Singh’s supervision.

“Around 4.45 pm, a message was flashed on the wireless set of personnel posted at the entry gate about some people trying to exit from there. They were in three mini-trucks, and started abusing officers when they were stopped. Following a message, more personnel rushed to the spot and tried to reason with the group. But some of them got down from the vehicles and assaulted the officers with sticks and stones,” said a senior officer.

Police said the officers were caught off guard. “Singh also reached the spot and as he was controlling the crowd, someone attacked him from behind. He was hit on the face with a stick and needed stitches. The man who hit him tried to flee, but was caught by police,” an officer said.

The situation turned tense as women were also spotted throwing stones at police, and tore the uniform of one of the officers. But police managed to defuse the situation after detaining 11 people.

“Prime facie it appears they were under the influence of liquor. All the injured policemen are undergoing treatment and have been referred to Max and Lal Bahadur Shastri hospitals. A police vehicle was damaged, and we have recovered several sticks from their vehicles. We have registered an FIR against them and are now trying to arrest the others with the help of CCTV footage,” Yadav said.

