Delhi: For cracking help’s ‘murder’, 2 police teams got Rs 1 lakh

After they “cracked” the murder case of a 16-year-old domestic help from Jharkhand, two teams of the Special Cell and the Special Staff of Outer district were awarded Rs 50,000 each.

The girl’s body was found chopped to pieces in a drain in Mianwali Nagar in May. Police had arrested three persons for the crime and got the girl’s brother to identify her. But the girl they thought had died was alive. She showed up at her village in Jharkhand on November 16.

The reward was announced by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik two months after the alleged murder, to “motivate staff to arrest the three accused who were on the run”.

On October 19, accused Gauri was arrested by the Special Cell team from Haryana’s Jind — and the team earned its reward.

On October 24, the second accused, Rakesh, was picked up from Hiran Kudna village in Punjabi Bagh by the Special Staff team.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla had said Rakesh admitted that he and his associates would lure “young, poor and innocent girls from Jharkhand with attractive employment opportunities in Delhi”.

“Rakesh claimed that they used to bring girls to Delhi and find them employment as domestic helps. He disclosed that they lured the 16-year-old in the same manner. But when she demanded that the accused persons hand over her salary, so that she she could return home, in Jharkhand, they… killed her,” the DCP had said.

After the Jharkhand police said the girl is alive and had returned home, DCP Kuruvilla said, “It was a case of mistaken identity. The victim’s brother identified her when we called him. But we have cracked a murder case and the teams were rewarded for arresting the criminals.”