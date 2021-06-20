Over 35,000 challaned for Covid violations in 3 weeks since unlock: Delhi Police

Delhi Civil Defence volunteers catch people without mask to fine Challan following Covid-19 guidelines, in New Delhi (File photo)

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have issued over 35,325 challans against people in the three weeks of Delhi ‘unlock’ and collected over Rs 7.1 crore in fines.

A Delhi Police spokesperson shared data collected from May 31 to June 19 this year. According to this, a total of 29,901 people have been challaned in the last three weeks for not wearing face masks in public.

“Since the unlock process has begun, we have witnessed an increase in mask and social distancing violations. Our teams are issuing fines at markets, malls, restaurants, and other public places,” said an officer.

Police said they have also caught more than 5,078 individuals and groups for violating social distancing in public places. More than 2,587 have also been arrested for flouting Covid norms and disturbing police on Covid duty.

In addition to this, police also took action against shopkeepers and eateries for flouting Covid norms by allowing large gatherings and for mask violations.

At least 509 shopkeepers have been booked for violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines in the last few weeks. Police said most violations in markets were recorded in Outer Delhi and North Delhi.