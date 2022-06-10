New Delhi district has the best Covid-19 vaccination cover, over 93% have received dose 2

The New Delhi district has been performing well consistently when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination, with 93.7% coverage of second dose and 14.7% of precaution dose among those who have received the first one.

If the number of people who have received their first dose so far is considered to be the total eligible population in Delhi, 83.9% on average have received their second dose, whereas 7.05% have received their precaution dose, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal.

The total number of first doses administered in the city also includes children between the ages of 12 and 17 years who are not yet eligible for their precaution doses. Even among adults, there is likely to be a section of people who haven’t yet completed their nine-month gap between second and precaution doses.

When it comes to the second dose, Southwest and East Delhi follow New Delhi district with 89.2% and 88.06% coverage respectively. The lowest second dose coverage is in Central Delhi where only 76.5% of those who received their first dose have received their second dose.

As for precaution doses, South Delhi and West Delhi follow New Delhi district with 8.4% and 8.15% coverage. New Delhi is the only district where the coverage of precaution dose is in double digits.

The government’s door-to-door vaccination campaign called Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 will focus on precaution doses in those above the age of 60 years and second dose in children between the ages of 12 and 14 years. With cases of Covid-19 going up – Delhi was among the four states that accounted for 81% of the new cases recorded over the last 24 hours – the health ministry has directed all states to ensure good vaccination coverage along with increased testing, surveillance, and genomic sequencing.