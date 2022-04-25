Delhi: Court denies bail to Jamia professor booked for demanding bribe

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has denied bail to Jamia Millia Islamia professor Khalid Moin, who is accused of taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for issuing a structural safety certificate for a project at Botanical Garden in Noida.

Special judge Shailender Mailk rejected Moin’s bail saying that in his mind “a public servant possessing so much of cash amount and receiving bribe amount clearly indicate the gravity of the offence”. The judge noted that there was a telephonic conversation showing that Moin demanded money from his co-accused as well as a necessary fee to be deposited at the university.

“Such conversation in itself makes it clear that there was a demand for a bribe by the accused/applicant regarding issuance of a structural safety certificate for building at Botanical Garden Noida, which to my mind is a grave offence and does not warrant for grant of bail at this stage,” the court said.

Moin’s lawyers had contended that his income has been in crores of rupees over the years from remuneration and consultancy fees from the university. The court noted that surprisingly the investigating officer had not properly investigated this aspect as he told the court that the concerned official from the university would join the investigation to give details on Moin’s income.

As per the CBI, on March 16, 2022, source information was received that Moin, a professor from the department of civil engineering at Jamia Millia Islamia, was “involved in corrupt practice in issuing of structural safety certificates in respect of government buildings” and had demanded bribe from M/s Vyom Architect.

During the investigation, the CBI recovered Rs 1,19,78,493 deposited in his account and Rs 40 lakh in cash besides incriminating documents.

Advocate SS Bawa, the lawyer for the accused, told the court that the accused had a salary of Rs 3 lakh along with consultancy fees from the university totalling Rs 7-8 lakhs per month. It was stated that he had more than Rs 1 crore in his salary account and every transaction was reflected in the income tax returns.

Bawa during the hearing even brought the report submitted by Moin to the Chintals group which showed that his client flagged the “quality of concrete was doubtful”. Two women were killed after a large portion of the sixth floor of Chintal’s Paradiso apartment in Gurgaon collapsed in February. This case, however, is not connected to the bribery case.

Moin’s lawyers argued that he works as a consultant authorised by the university to bridge the gap between academics and industry and he only re-verifies the drawings.

“It is stated that Jamia university authorised the accused/applicant to take payments from clients regarding the consultancy given and thereby deposit it into the account later on, out of the fee/amount received from the clients as a consultancy fee, Jamia University takes 40 per cent and rest is deposited into the account of the accused/applicant,” Bawa argued.

His lawyers also submitted that the papers of students of Jamia in second semester M Tech (earthquake engineering) are withheld because the accused could not submit the final marks.

The CBI opposed the bail by arguing that the accused, being a public servant, demanded and accepted bribe money of Rs 1 lakh and the bribe money was recovered from him and he was arrested from the spot. The agency argued that the “accused may tamper with evidence or influence the prosecution witnesses if released on bail as the investigation in the present case is still going on”.