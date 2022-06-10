Delhi court defers passing order in Qutub case after man claiming to be Agra rulers’ heir intervenes

As a Delhi court was about to pronounce its order on a plea seeking restoration of “27 Hindu and Jain temples” at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque inside the Qutub complex, a man claiming to be a descendant from a royal family intervened, claiming that the area under South Delhi was his legal right.

Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar has deferred the matter stating that he will now hear the application filed by Kunwar Mahender Dhawaj Prasad Singh, who, in his application, claimed that he is the Karta of Beswan family, who by origin are Jats in Aligarh district.

His lawyer, M L Sharma submitted that during the lifetime of Singh’s ancestor Raja Rohini Raman Dhawaj Prasad in 1947, India and its provinces became independent, and he was the owner of four estates from Meerut to Agra till 1950.

Sharma argued that after Independence, the government of India “neither entered into any treaty, nor was there any accession, nor was there any merger agreement with the Beswan Avibhajya Rajya Beswan, there was no acquisition process, nor any compensation paid on date, hence on date Beswan Avibhajaya Rajya of Beswan family is on the date the status of a princely state, independent and own and holds all territories of United province of Agra running between the rivers Jamuna and Ganga from Agra to Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, and Gurgaon”.

The applicant has also argued that the central government, Delhi government and UP government “without due process of law, encroached upon the legal rights of the applicant”.

His lawyer argued that he came to know about the litigation in this case, and after a thorough enquiry, came to know the pendency of litigation, and moved the application to protect his legal right to the property in question.

The applicant stated that if he is impleaded as a defendant in this case, then no prejudice would be caused to other parties.

Last month, the court had reserved its order on a revision petition challenging the dismissal of a plea seeking restoration of “27 Hindu and Jain temples” at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque inside the Qutub Minar complex.