Delhi: Court acquits 3 men in ‘attack’ on woman

“The proposition that a lady would not put her character at stake may not be wrong, but cannot be applied universally,” a Delhi court said while acquitting three men accused of assaulting a woman and tearing her clothes.

The men were acquitted by Metropolitan Magistrate Neetu Nagar, who said, “In the present case, the testimony of the complainant could not inspire much confidence. Hence, taking into consideration the difference in the date of the MLC (medico legal case), as well as other contradictions and improvement of prosecution witnesses as discussed, a doubt has crept in the story of the prosecution and the benefit of the same should be given to the accused persons.”

As per court records, the complainant had alleged she was assaulted, her hair pulled and her clothes torn by the accused persons inside a temple on July 5, 2015.

In their statement to the court, the accused said the “allegations made by the complainant were false”.

One of the accused deposed before the court that a complaint had already been filed before the Commissioner of Police against the woman on March 30, 2015, for allegedly creating nuisance.