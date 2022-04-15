Delhi: Cops remove saffron flags, banners put up by Hindu Sena near JNU campus

In protest against the violence that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between two groups of students on Ram Navami, members of the Hindu Sena put up saffron flags and banners reading ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near the varsity campus. However, as soon as the police spotted the flags and banners, they took swift action and removed them Friday morning.

National president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta said, “Inside the JNU campus, saffron and Hindutva are constantly being insulted. This is unfortunate and wrong. We saw this on Ram Navami too. Why do these people hate saffron? Saffron is our culture, it is a symbol of our culture in the entire country, not just in JNU. Hindutva is our culture. The people of the country should not have any objection to saffron because the Supreme Court has also said that Hindu is our culture and it is our duty to safeguard it. Those who are troubled by this are anti-nationals. If someone has a problem with India’s culture, then he can leave the country.”

Reacting to the police action, Gupta said that by removing the flags, the police have disrespected the Constitution. “Even the police should not be in such a hurry to take down saffron flags. Saffron is not a symbol of terror that the police are showing haste. It is the right of the law to protect saffron and Hindutva.”

In a video clip, Surjit Yadav, vice-president of Hindu Sena, said, “In JNU, the saffron has been insulted by the opponents of saffron on a regular basis. Hindu Sena is giving a warning to them to mend their ways. Do not try to insult saffron. We respect you and respect every religion and ideology. But the way saffron is being insulted in JNU, Hindu Sena will not tolerate it and can take any drastic step to oppose this.”

Meanwhile, DCP (southwest) Manoj C said, “Today (Friday) morning it came to our notice that a few flags and banners were put up in the adjoining areas of JNU. In view of the recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken.”

On Sunday, a violence had broken out on the JNU campus between students of two groups. While Left-backed students had accused members of the ABVP of attempting to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked and served at the Kaveri Hostel, ABVP accused Left-backed students of attempting to disturb a havan meant for Ram Navami in the same hostel.