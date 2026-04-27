A midnight dispute. ‘Bihari’ taunts. Then a delivery agent is killed by a cop

Just days earlier, Head Constable Neeraj Balhara had been issued a Glock pistol by the force — a routine allocation even for lower-rank personnel in the anti-terror cell.

In the early hours of Sunday, Neeraj allegedly used the same pistol to fire at a 21-year-old delivery agent, killing him, in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan after an argument escalated.

Officials said Neeraj was arrested hours after the incident by a Special Cell team in Rohtak. The pistol was recovered from him, and he was handed over to the local police, an official said.

The victim, Pandav Kumar, was the only earning member in his family of four — his parents and younger brother. His mother suffers from tuberculosis.