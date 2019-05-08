Delhi: 2 constables shot, saved by bulletproof vests

A Special Cell team had a narrow escape when a 32-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, opened fire at them. The bullets ended up hitting their bulletproof jackets.

Police said the accused, Paramjeet Dalal, is wanted in 10 criminal cases registered in Delhi and Gurgaon. He is the prime accused in two murder cases and specialises in extortion rackets, added police.

In 2016, he and his associates allegedly kidnapped a property dealer and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his release. He has been on the run ever since, police said, adding that they were on his trail for two months.

Police had received information that Dalal was coming to Bawana to meet an associate. He was intercepted by a police team, but he opened fire at them. Dalal shot two constables, who were saved because of their bulletproof jackets. Four bullets were fired by police, and one of them hit Dalal in his left leg, subduing him for a moment, which was all police needed to nab him.