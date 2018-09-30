Delhi: Constable was killed for slapping man in front of girlfriend, probe reveals

Raids at the homes of relatives of the accused have yielded nothing concrete so far. (Representational Image) Raids at the homes of relatives of the accused have yielded nothing concrete so far. (Representational Image)

Days, after a 40-year-old Delhi Police head constable was shot dead in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, investigation, has revealed that the victim had an argument with a man just minutes earlier, and had slapped him in front of his girlfriend. Several teams of the Delhi Police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Police said the victim, Ram Avtar Kholwar, was a 2003-batch policeman posted in Ambedkar Nagar police station. He was found in a pool of blood by passersby around 11.15 pm on September 12. Police received a call around 11.30 pm about an injured policeman being taken to Apollo hospital. A team rushed there, but were informed by doctors that the man had been declared brought dead, having suffered a bullet injury to the torso.

During the probe, police zeroed in on a suspect, and a man who had given him money after the murder. “The man who gave the money was questioned, and he told police that the accused, who hails from Bihar, had approached him for help. He took Rs 5,000 and told him he was planning to leave Delhi,” police sources said, adding that the accused may have fled to Nepal.

Raids at the homes of relatives of the accused have yielded nothing concrete so far.

According to police, Kholwar stayed in Shakti Vihar with his wife and two children, aged 10 and five. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said police had some “strong leads”.

