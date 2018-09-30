Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Delhi: Constable was killed for slapping man in front of girlfriend, probe reveals

Delhi: Constable was killed for slapping man in front of girlfriend, probe reveals

Police said the victim, Ram Avtar Kholwar, was a 2003-batch policeman posted in Ambedkar Nagar police station. He was found in a pool of blood by passersby around 11.15 pm on September 12.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 2:18:45 am
Raids at the homes of relatives of the accused have yielded nothing concrete so far. (Representational Image)
Related News

Days, after a 40-year-old Delhi Police head constable was shot dead in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, investigation, has revealed that the victim had an argument with a man just minutes earlier, and had slapped him in front of his girlfriend. Several teams of the Delhi Police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

Police said the victim, Ram Avtar Kholwar, was a 2003-batch policeman posted in Ambedkar Nagar police station. He was found in a pool of blood by passersby around 11.15 pm on September 12. Police received a call around 11.30 pm about an injured policeman being taken to Apollo hospital. A team rushed there, but were informed by doctors that the man had been declared brought dead, having suffered a bullet injury to the torso.

During the probe, police zeroed in on a suspect, and a man who had given him money after the murder. “The man who gave the money was questioned, and he told police that the accused, who hails from Bihar, had approached him for help. He took Rs 5,000 and told him he was planning to leave Delhi,” police sources said, adding that the accused may have fled to Nepal.

Raids at the homes of relatives of the accused have yielded nothing concrete so far.

According to police, Kholwar stayed in Shakti Vihar with his wife and two children, aged 10 and five. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said police had some “strong leads”.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Live Blog
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now