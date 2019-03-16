Delhi Congress to make Instagram debut to connect with youth

Already active on Facebook and Twitter, the Delhi Congress hopes to make further inroads into the online lives of voters — this time on Instagram. According to officials, the soon to be started handle will feature photos from party meetings and booth-level conventions.

“Our aim is to reach out to the youth and Instagram is actively used by them. The handle @INCDelhi will be activated in a day,” Rahul Sharma, state social media coordinator of Delhi Congress, told The Indian Express.

The party, which has a dedicated WhatApp number to connect with Lok Sabha conveners, is also planning to start a YouTube channel to live stream activities and campaigns. The FB page of INC Delhi is followed by more than 4.5 lakh users , while their Twitter account has more than 67,000 followers.

