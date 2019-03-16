Toggle Menu
Delhi Congress to make Instagram debut to connect with youthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/delhi/delhi-congress-to-make-instagram-debut-to-connect-with-youth-5629081/

Delhi Congress to make Instagram debut to connect with youth

“Our aim is to reach out to the youth and Instagram is actively used by them. The handle @INCDelhi will be activated in a day,” Rahul Sharma, state social media coordinator of Delhi Congress, told The Indian Express.

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi interacted with students, rahuls interaction with students, tamil nadu government, rahul gandhis interaction with tamil nadu students, indian express
The Facebook page of INC Delhi is followed by more than 4.5 lakh users, while their Twitter account has more than 67,000 followers.

Already active on Facebook and Twitter, the Delhi Congress hopes to make further inroads into the online lives of voters — this time on Instagram. According to officials, the soon to be started handle will feature photos from party meetings and booth-level conventions.

“Our aim is to reach out to the youth and Instagram is actively used by them. The handle @INCDelhi will be activated in a day,” Rahul Sharma, state social media coordinator of Delhi Congress, told The Indian Express.

The party, which has a dedicated WhatApp number to connect with Lok Sabha conveners, is also planning to start a YouTube channel to live stream activities and campaigns. The FB page of INC Delhi is followed by more than 4.5 lakh users , while their Twitter account has more than 67,000 followers.

DPCC president Sheila Dikshit will be regularly updated about activities on social media platforms. “Through the WhatsApp number, we will continously highlight failures of BJP and AAP,” said Sharma. The party will also start a YouTube channel to live stream activities and campaigns.

The Facebook page of INC Delhi is followed by more than 4.5 lakh users, while their Twitter account has more than 67,000 followers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dalit rights activist Krishna Tirath willing to return to Congress: Sheila Dixit
2 Willing to rejoin Congress if party accepts me: Alka Lamba
3 Delhi: Truck driver among two arrested for stealing goods