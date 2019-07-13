Delhi Congress appoints observers to shortlist block committee leaders

Moving closer to the preparation for Assembly elections, the Delhi Congress has appointed observers for 14 district committees and 280 block Congress committees. The observers will shortlist names of probable candidates for the posts of presidents of the 280 block Congress committees, which were dissolved by Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit.

Advertising

The Indian Express had, on July 8, reported how the party was working towards appointing observers at district and block committee levels.

“The observers will interact with former MPs, MLAs, former and current municipal councillors, senior leaders and grass-root level workers before suggesting probable names for posts of block Congress committees within 10 days,” said Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochhar.

C P Mittal and Jitender Kumar have been appointed for Adarsh Nager and Chandni Chowk district committees, while Karawal Nagar and Babarpur districts, which fall under North East Delhi constituency, will be looked after by Rajender Sharma and Ramakant Goswami.