Delhi Confidential: BJP chief Nitin Nabin to visit Patna during Durga Puja

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BJP President Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to Patna during the ongoing Durga Puja, which, according to party insiders, holds special significance for him as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nabin will visit different puja pandals in the city and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. He will also participate in organisational meetings and interactive sessions with karyakartas and boost their morale at a time when the BJP-led NDA government finds itself confronting Opposition and civil society protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. On the first day, October 17, Nabin will visit the historic Dak Bungalow Chauraha pandal in Patna. On the second day, Nabin will visit multiple pandals before taking part in his scheduled programme from 9 am to 5.40 pm.