Delhi Confidential: BJP chief Nitin Nabin to visit Patna during Durga Puja

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: BJP president Nitin Nabin will visit Patna for two days during Durga Puja, visiting pandals and meeting party workers to boost morale amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Meanwhile, the Election Commission is stepping up poll preparations ahead of Assembly elections in five states early next year, with teams scheduled to visit Manipur next week, followed by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in early November; the Goa visit is yet to be confirmed.
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Prayers & Pep Talk
BJP President Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to Patna during the ongoing Durga Puja, which, according to party insiders, holds special significance for him as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nabin will visit different puja pandals in the city and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. He will also participate in organisational meetings and interactive sessions with karyakartas and boost their morale at a time when the BJP-led NDA government finds itself confronting Opposition and civil society protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. On the first day, October 17, Nabin will visit the historic Dak Bungalow Chauraha pandal in Patna. On the second day, Nabin will visit multiple pandals before taking part in his scheduled programme from 9 am to 5.40 pm.
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Busy Poll Calendar
With assembly elections due in five states early next year, the Election Commission is sending teams of its senior officials to the states to oversee poll preparedness, before the visits by the poll panel itself. After visiting Uttarakhand earlier this week, the EC officials are set to travel to Manipur next week, followed by Punjab and then Uttar Pradesh in the first week of November, it is learnt. The visit to Goa is yet to be confirmed.