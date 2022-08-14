Delhi college student jumps into Yamuna river, ends life

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from Delhi’s Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river, police said Sunday. The student’s body was recovered by divers and cops. The deceased has been identified as Rajat, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

The incident took place in North Delhi’s Timarpur area on Saturday night. According to the police, Rajat was a college student and also did a part-time job in Karol Bagh. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

On Saturday, Rajat left his house in the morning for work and while returning, he allegedly jumped from the bridge, police said. The police also found a bag that belonged to Rajat from the spot.

“The residents had informed the police about the incident around 8.30 pm and the divers were called to rescue the youngster. Police also joined the rescue mission. They could spot Rajat but he soon drowned because of the rise in the water level of the Yamuna. The body was recovered in the night,” said an officer.

The police have not found any suicide note or any other piece of evidence in the case. They do not suspect any foul play. However, the reason behind the incident is also not clear. An autopsy will be conducted and legal action will be taken based on the findings. Rajat’s parents and sisters were informed of his death, the police said.