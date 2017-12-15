Delhi shivers under cold wave; 25 trains delayed, 12 cancelled due to low visibility

People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters) People warm themselves by a fire to escape the cold in Delhi. (Source: Reuters)

The cold wave intensified in Delhi on Friday with mercury dipping sharply resulting in a chilly weather. Around 25 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and 12 cancelled due to poor visibility.

The national capital also witnessed fog that led to reduced visibility. .

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees celsius, four degrees below normal and minimum was recorded at 7.3 degrees celsius, one degree below season’s average.

The MeT office had forecast a shallow fog for Friday. The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent this morning. The cold have conditions have advanced since snowfall and rain in hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand.

Homeless people took refuge in night shelters on Thursday to keep themselves warm. Earlier on December 13, at least 13 trains were delayed, 10 cancelled and one resheduled due to foggy weather and low visibility in the national capital, ANI reported.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd