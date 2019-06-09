Delhi CM looting people in name of fixed electricity: Sheila Dikshit

In the first press conference since the Lok Sabha election results, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit slammed the Kejriwal-led AAP government, saying “it is looting people in the name of fixed electricity charges and pension funds”.

Dikshit said, “The Kejriwal government, with the connivance of power distribution companies, is indulging in open loot of consumers.”

Haroon Yusuf, working president of DPCC, said: “How will the AAP pay back the public? I will go to Kejriwal’s home in the next few days and tell him that the power consumers must not be billed for the next six months.”

On Delhi government’s proposal for free Metro rides for women in the capital, Yusuf said AAP is becoming “desperate” and resorting to false promises.