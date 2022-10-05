Delhi CM Kejriwal, actor Prabhas attend Ramlila at Red Fort

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday attended Dussehra festivities at the Red Fort ground and spoke of how “Lord Ram sacrificed his leadership and power and fought Ravana”.

Kejriwal along with President Droupadi Murmu and Bahubali actor Prabhas were invited as chief guests at the Ramlila event organised by the oldest Luv Kush Ramlila committee at Red Fort. The president could not attend the celebration.

भगवान राम त्याग का प्रतीक हैं। वह अपने माता-पिता के कहने पर राजपाट त्याग कर 14 वर्षों के लिए वनवास चले गए थे। भगवान श्री रामचंद्र जी के आशीर्वाद से भारत दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ राष्ट्र बने, यही मेरा सपना है। जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/Yj4v02SJfP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2022

After performing ‘Ravan Dahan’, Kejriwal addressed the crowd and said: “I wish everyone present here a very happy Dussehra. I pray that Lord Ram blesses you all with good health, happiness, fortune and fulfils all your wishes… I am very happy to see such large number of people. This is important because from Ramlila on one hand, we connect with our culture and on the other hand we get a very inspirational message from the life of Lord Ram of how he sacrificed his leadership and power and fought Ravana.”

He said when he was a child, he used to go to see Ramlila on all days with his parents. “The teachings of Ram make us good persons. These days, we have television and mobile phones, but I suggest you go watch Ramlila live at the grounds. Lord Ram lived a life of sacrifice, he could have become a king if he wanted, the public was with him… but at the behest of his parents, he left the kingdom and went to exile for 14 years…”

He added: “We all can come together and make India number one and become the best and most powerful nation in the world.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also participated in Ramlila celebrations organised by Dharmik Ram Lila committee along with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and former President Ramnath Kovind. “May the ideals of Bhagwan Shri Ram guide us forever! May truth and goodness always prevail!!” said Saxena in a tweet.

The 10-day celebration was organised this year on a large scale with several political leaders participating in the festivities after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions.