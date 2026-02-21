Delhi CM launches Jan Sunwai portal and app for people to file complaints

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the ‘CM Jan Sunwai Portal’ and mobile app for the public to submit complaints online.
She also inaugurated several key initiatives by the Information and Technology (IT) department, along with e-District services through the CSC Digital Seva Portal to facilitate school admission of those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN).
Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that through technology, the government is bridging the gap between the administration and the people.
Regarding the CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app, Gupta said it will function as an integrated platform where the people can register complaints related to any department. “The system has been designed to be simple and user-friendly, ensuring that people can submit grievances without facing technical difficulty. Complaints, jurisdictions and departmental officers have already been mapped within the system.”
Gupta said that after taking charge as CM, she observed that while platforms existed to file online complaints, there was no effective monitoring mechanism to ensure their resolution. “Complaints were often transferred between departments without clarity… This portal will address such gaps,” she said.
People can register complaints in four ways – portal, app, call centre (1902), and offline submission through the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM said. “A three-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been implemented: Grievance Redressal Officer, Appellate Authority, and Final Appellate Authority. Each complaint will be assigned a unique reference ID, and updates will be provided via SMS at every stage,” she added.
People can send reminders and link previous complaints to new submissions. If feedback on the resolution is negative, the case will be automatically be escalated to a higher authority. The entire system is based on 100% feedback-driven monitoring, ensuring accountability of officers at the field level, the CM said.
Besides, physical Jan Sunwai sessions will also continue, she added.
On EWS/DG/CWSN admission portal, Gupta said that the earlier outdated and insecure software has been replaced with a secure, cloud-based system.
To prevent fraud and duplication, Aadhaar-based identity verification and digital verification of birth certificates have been made mandatory. Income certificates will also be verified directly through an integrated online system, significantly reducing the scope for malpractice, she added.
Further, the CM said that to make services easily accessible, the government has integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network. People will no longer need to visit multiple government offices for minor tasks. Over 7,000 active CSC centres across Delhi will provide services locally, she added.
The 75 e-District services that the Delhi government is already providing online will now be linked to this portal. These include generation of income, caste and residence certificates; birth and death certificates; services related to social welfare, food and civil supplies, labour, and education will be available.
Gupta also announced that, for the first time, a comprehensive digital record of all government assets has been created via ‘CM Pragati’, a portal containing information on land and buildings belonging to the government.
Aiden Markram has overcome criticism and struggles to become a confident and valuable team member for South Africa. Despite almost quitting cricket in his childhood, he has matured and embraced leadership, becoming a key player and a redemption tale for the team.