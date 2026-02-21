Delhi CM launches Jan Sunwai portal and app for people to file complaints

People can register complaints in four ways – portal, app, call centre (1902), and offline submission through the Chief Minister’s Office, the Delhi CM said. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the ‘CM Jan Sunwai Portal’ and mobile app for the public to submit complaints online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

She also inaugurated several key initiatives by the Information and Technology (IT) department, along with e-District services through the CSC Digital Seva Portal to facilitate school admission of those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that through technology, the government is bridging the gap between the administration and the people.

Regarding the CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app, Gupta said it will function as an integrated platform where the people can register complaints related to any department. “The system has been designed to be simple and user-friendly, ensuring that people can submit grievances without facing technical difficulty. Complaints, jurisdictions and departmental officers have already been mapped within the system.”