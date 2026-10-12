Delhi Protest News Live Updates: CJP leaders to meet Delhi Police, Opposition’s march to Supreme Court

“Tomorrow at 10AM, me, Saurav Das, Ratna Singh and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar", Ranka said in a post on X. (PTI Photo)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has vowed to press ahead with its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This comes a day after thousands of people were detained across Delhi as police prevented demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka said in a post on X that party leaders would approach the police to secure a date for a peaceful protest. “Tomorrow at 10AM, me, Saurav Das, Ratna Singh and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, or we will give another protest call ourselves,” he said.

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Entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations — Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk — will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday ahead of the Congress’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The DMRC said interchange facilities would remain available at all six stations. Security agencies will review the situation, with further updates to follow.

The Congress will lead an Opposition march to the Supreme Court on Monday after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined its request for a meeting, citing pending cases and the court’s lack of power to take up such grievances administratively. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the delegation plans to submit a memorandum demanding a halt to the SIR of electoral rolls and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities. The march is scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm from Connaught Place, with INDIA bloc leaders and civil society groups expected to participate.

CJP leaders stepped up their criticism of the Centre during a press conference. Questioning the security arrangements, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “should be ashamed” of allowing the situation to escalate into a “war-like” scenario. MP John Brittas and AISA President Neha Bora were among those detained by Delhi Police on Sunday. Bora

The Supreme Court on Sunday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro services run as per their normal schedule and internet services remain uninterrupted amid the protests. Demonstrators were demanding the CEC’s resignation. The court said restrictions must comply with the public order conditions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

This is The Indian Express live blog on the CJP protest in Delhi with reports from Alok Singh, Sakshi Chand and others, who are in different parts of the capital, edited by Syed Ilham Jafri. Keep scrolling for the latest updates.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke left the residence of senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday, saying he was returning home following his grandmother’s death. He also questioned the security restrictions imposed in Delhi during Saturday’s protest called by the group over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asking why “millions of people” were inconvenienced to protect Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released on Sunday after being produced before an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station following their preventive arrest. The magistrate released the three on the condition that they would not “breach peace” for one year, the party’s legal affairs head Ratna Singh said. Dipke, Ranka and Das had been detained inside an Air India flight after it landed in Delhi from Mumbai ahead of the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.