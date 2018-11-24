Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer takes over as Chief Secretary

Vijay Kumar Dev, currently Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, has succeeded Anshu Prakash as the capital’s Chief Secretary. As per a Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated November 22, Dev is an IAS of the 1987 AGMUT cadre. Dev said he will take charge possibly next week, once the Election Commission finds his substitute in the Delhi CEO’s office.

Dev pipped Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Parida, former Principal Secretary (Finance) S N Sahai and NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar, who were seen as frontrunners to the post. Parida is a 1986 batch officer. The government did not comment on the appointment.

Dev took over the CEO’s charge in July this year. In 2012-2014, he had served in the same position, before being made the UT adviser in Chandigarh.

Of late, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been at loggerheads with the Election Commission over the alleged deletion of voters’ names from the city’s electoral rolls. On September 1, the CEO office, headed by Dev, had released the draft electoral rolls.

After serving as the UT adviser in Chandigarh for around 15 months in 2015-16, he was sent on deputation as the Deputy Election Commissioner.

Subsequently, he was made the Director General of the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development. Prakash has been transferred to the Union Telecom Ministry as additional secretary.

His tenure had been marked by a series of spats between the elected government and the bureaucracy. In February, Prakash had alleged that he was assaulted by a few AAP MLAs during a midnight meeting in Kejriwal’s residence.

The issue snowballed into a major crisis, as employees of the government, led by the IAS officers, adopted a policy of non-cooperation with the ministers, prompting Kejriwal to sit on an unprecedented week-long dharna inside the Lt Governor’s residence in June.