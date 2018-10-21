Delhi: Chef with US dreams held for posing as monk for visa

The arrest was made after police received a complaint from William J Alyward, Assistant Regional Security Officer in the US Embassy in Chanakyapuri. The arrest was made after police received a complaint from William J Alyward, Assistant Regional Security Officer in the US Embassy in Chanakyapuri.

A 31-year-old Delhi-based chef, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, was arrested for posing as a Buddhist monk at the US Embassy in Chanakyapuri. DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said, “We have arrested the accused, Rathul Chakma, after we received a complaint from the US embassy.”

“The incident came to light on October 16 when Chakma, who had applied for non-immigrant visa, was called for an interview. He claimed he was a Buddhist monk, working with Panchsheel Budh Vihar, and was going to the US to attend a meditation conference. He also submitted a business card of the institute, an employment certificate and a letter from the institute, wherein they requested the Embassy officials to issue him a visa ,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said Alyward approached officials of the Panchsheel Budh Vihar, who denied any association with Chakma. “The accused then confessed to his crime. He disclosed that he was working with a hotel as a chef and wanted to go to the US. A few months ago, he met a person settled in the US, who asked him to meet with a travel agent,” the officer said.

Police said the accused met with the travel agent, who struck a deal worth Rs 1.5 lakh with him, and asked him to pay Rs 32,000 in advance. “He prepared the accused’s documents and asked him to pose as a Buddhist monk, going to the US for a mediation conference. He asked him to give the rest of the amount to him after reaching the US,” the officer added.

Police said the accused was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

