Delhi: CEC inaugurates integrated election complex to store EVMs

An Integrated Election Complex (IEC) equipped with 36 specially designed vaults for storage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) was on Friday inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in North West Delhi’s Bakhtawarpur area.

“Envisaged by the Election Commission of India, and built under the aegis of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, the Integrated Election Complex is a landmark project for the modernisation of EVM & VVPAT storage and management. Spread over an area of 12,865 sq m, it is a towering testimony to our collective belief in democracy,” the EC said in a statement.

“There are EVM vaults on each floor having 1,080 specially designed racks. For security and surveillance, there are 80 CCTVs with two control rooms. The Integrated Election Complex has a machine storage capacity of over one lakh Ballot Unit/Control Unit and nearly 45,000 VVPATs, which is sufficient to cater to the needs of all 11 districts of NCT of Delhi. There are 36 specially designed storage vaults which are duly equipped with steel racks for proper storage of EVMs and VVPATs,” it said.

According to officials, the IEC is equipped with three passenger lifts and two cargo lifts apart from a “comprehensive ramp facility for complete accessibility and smooth movement of people and machines”. The three-storeyed complex has “fully furnished barracks” for the security staff, along with a “two-tiered high-security wall”.

“The complex is a green building with minimum energy demand incorporating environmental features such as natural light and natural ventilation. The building has adopted an eco-friendly approach by installing solar panels with a capacity of 200 kWh that are connected to the power grid. Surplus solar power will be sold to the grid,” the EC said.

“All the floors are equipped with automatic firefighting and alarm systems. The complex has a dedicated water harvesting system along with a modern sewage treatment plant to process the wastewater. The complex has been rendered green through extensive horticulture and landscaping services. The aesthetic and educative value of the IEC complex has been enhanced by display of election-related murals and artwork in the building complex,” it added.

The complex has been built by the CEO, Delhi, with Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC) as the executing agency.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh and senior officials of the EC and all 11 district election officers/district magistrates were present for the inauguration.