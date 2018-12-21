At 4° celsius, Capital sees its coldest morning in four years

With the minimum temperature touching 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday — dropping four degrees below normal — the capital recorded its coldest December morning since 2014. Gurgaon, meanwhile, was colder at 1.8 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, the temperature is expected to remain in the same range over the coming two days as well.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to officials, the dip in temperature is because of cold westerly winds. The low morning temperatures are expected to continue till Saturday, officials said.

With high humidity levels between 100 per cent and 42 per cent and low temperatures on Thursday, the capital is expected to see a foggy Friday morning.

“Fog formation primarily requires three conditions — high humidity, low temperature and calm winds. Over the past two days, wind speed has come down… Moderate fog is expected on Friday morning,” the IMD official said.

Several parts of the capital are expected to experience cold wave conditions Friday morning. The temperature is expected to be between 4 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius.