Delhi: ‘Cabinet note on free bus rides ready’

The proposal to offer free rides to women in the city’s public buses is likely to be placed before the Delhi government’s Cabinet this week, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Monday.

Gahlot said that the Cabinet note on the proposal has been nearly finalised. A separate Cabinet note is being drafted with respect to free rides for women in the Delhi Metro.

“The Cabinet note on free rides in buses has been finalised. We are hoping to place it in the Cabinet by the end of this week,” Gahlot said. The government had decided to go for two separate notes after the DMRC had conveyed that the free rides proposal in Metro will have to be placed before a Fare Fixation Committee.