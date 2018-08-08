Delhi cabinet green signal for 15 new language academies

These would be along the lines of existing academies for Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Maithili-Bhojpuri. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) These would be along the lines of existing academies for Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Maithili-Bhojpuri. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A year after the first announcement, the Delhi Cabinet Tuesday approved the plan to create 15 new language academies, including regional languages, international languages, Pali and Prakrit.

The languages for which the academies will be formed include regional languages from different parts of India, including Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali, Kumaoni-Garhwali-Jaunsari, Marwari, Kashmiri, Assamese, Haryanvi, Odiya, Kannada, Marathi, Telegu and Tamil. Apart from these, there will be an academy for “Pali and Prakrit” and another for international languages.

These would be along the lines of existing academies for Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi and Maithili-Bhojpuri.

An official said, “Pali and Prakrit are not spoken anymore. But they are an intrinsic part of India’s linguistic heritage. Between Sanskrit and the modern languages spoken in India today are the various vernacular dialects that we refer to as ‘Prakrits’. It is Delhi’s responsibility, as the capital of India, to preserve the heritage of these languages.”

The proposal was among the first that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia — who also holds the portfolio for Arts, Culture and Language department — had directed the department to take action on last year after taking charge of the department in July.

