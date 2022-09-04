scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Delhi: Cab driver arrested for ‘masturbating’ in front of woman lawyer from UK

The accused was arrested and later released on bail. The complainant left the country within a few hours of registration of the case.

The accused was arrested and later released on bail. (file)

A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a 23-year-old woman from the United Kingdom (UK) while ferrying her to a hotel in South Delhi, said the police Sunday, adding that the complainant, a London-based lawyer, left the country after the incident.

The police said the woman had come with her friend to visit India and the duo had planned to stay in Delhi and Rajasthan. The incident took place Friday when the complainant and her friend booked a cab on an app from Indira Gandhi International Airport. They were being ferried to a five-star hotel in South Delhi when the cab driver allegedly masturbated inside the car, said the police.

“The woman and her friend caught the driver and objected (to his action). However, he misbehaved with them and threatened them to not tell anyone. The complainant called the police and gave a verbal complaint,” said a senior police officer.

The accused was arrested and later released on bail, said the police who added they recorded the woman’s statement but she left within a few hours of registration of the case.

“ We have been told she had booked her return flight ticket in advance. We arrested the accused based on the evidence and statement,” said an officer.

The cab driver has been identified as Maakhan Lal, a resident of Lalganj district in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said he started working as a cab driver six months ago.

