Delhi: CA, husband ‘assault’ traffic cop, held

A chartered accountant and her husband were arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to run over a traffic policeman and physically assaulting other personnel. Police said the couple was stopped after they tried to jump a traffic signal.

Advertising

The incident took place around 9.45 am at Vatika Chowk, where a traffic signal was not functioning properly, and personnel were posted to facilitate traffic movement.

“The couple’s car was stopped and they were asked for their documents as they had jumped the signal. The man behind the wheel said the documents were in the car and returned to the vehicle,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.“His wife started driving away. A traffic policeman tried to stop them. The man told his wife to drive over him. The woman hit the policeman, who managed to hold on to the bonnet,” he added.

Their getaway was foiled when a motorcycle on the road obstructed their car, and the woman was forced to stop. “When a policeman tried to nab the couple, they physically assaulted him,” said Boken. ens