Sunday, July 17, 2022

Delhi businessman who killed self after shooting dead wife, daughters lost crores of rupees in IPL betting, say police

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
July 17, 2022 1:46:13 pm
Days after a 40-year-old businessman allegedly killed himself, his wife and minor daughters due to losses in his jeans business in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, the police have said that he was in debts running into crores of rupees after being involved in betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. He was also forced to sell some of his properties, they said.

Israr Ahmed allegedly shot dead his wife Fahreena Praveen (35), and daughters Yashfika (11) and Inaya (9) after drugging them inside his bedroom on the third floor of the building and later killed himself on Friday morning.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said: “Israr’s family said that he had tried to commit suicide three months ago. He was in a huge debt running into crores of rupees due to losses in his business as well as betting on the IPL. He had also sold some of his properties.”

The police said that he had previously run a shop in Saudi Arabia and set up a jeans business in Mumbai after returning in 2018. He used to bet on IPL matches even when he was in Saudi Arabia, the police said. The DCP said that Israr’s brother-in-law was also being investigated for his role in the IPL betting.

The police said the incident came to light when the victim’s older son told his uncle about the incident on Friday afternoon. They also said that Israr’s brother and father were staying on the same floor as his. The older son had been sleeping in a separate room, while his younger brother had been sleeping with his parents.

In a one-and-half-half minute video recorded after the murder, in which his daughters were visible, he said that he had spared his sons as they could manage without him, while his daughters could not. He then took his own life.

