Delhi man kills minor cousin, stuffs her body in suitcase

Angry that his minor cousin was in a relationship with a man, a labourer allegedly killed her on Sunday, stuffed her body in a suitcase, and dumped it in Delhi’s Burari area, police said.
Officers said the accused, Avinash, a resident of Mukundpur, was arrested after an informer alerted police of his suspicious movements.
According to police, the informer saw Avinash borrow a motorcycle from a friend and leave with a suitcase. When he returned the motorcycle, there was no suitcase with him, the informer alerted Head Constable Sanjay of the Special Staff.
Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap and apprehended Avinash, DCP (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena said.
During questioning, he allegedly admitted to the killing. Police said he took them to the spot where he dumped the suitcase — Ajit Vihar in Burari — and the girl’s body was recovered.
Police said the girl’s family was opposed to her relationship and had allegedly asked Avinash to keep her with him so she would not be able to contact the man.
According to police, Avinash told investigators that he became irritated with the girl and allegedly strangled her on Sunday.
Police are verifying his statement and collecting further evidence to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the murder.