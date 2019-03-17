Delhi: 19-yr-old kills three in a week, including grandfather, arrested

A 19-year-old who allegedly shot dead three men, including his own grandfather, and fled to Sonepat was apprehended by Delhi Police during a routine patrolling session.

Vikas Rathi was arrested from Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar Thursday as he tried to flee when police signalled him to stop. DCP Dwarka Anto Alphonse claimed that an exchange of fire also took place.

It was only during questioning that the three cases of murders — one in Rohtak and two in Sonepat — came to light. “Haryana Police verified his involvement in the three cases but haven’t asked for his custody so far,” said a police officer.

Investigation has revealed that on March 7, Rathi allegedly shot dead his grandfather Ram Pal (65) over a property dispute. “Pal was sitting in the verandah of his house in village Gaddi Kheri in Rohtak when Rathi allegedly shot him with the help of members of a gang,” said a police officer.

Two days later, Rathi along with four others allegedly shot dead a bus driver in Sonepat, as the gang leader had an enmity with the victim’s father.

On March 14, police said, Rathi and eight others allegedly shot dead a liquor contractor in Sonepat. “During questioning, Rathi told us that since the gang helped him kill his grandfather, he allegedly decided to kill the leader’s two enemies,” said a police officer. Police said that six more cases of robbery are registered against him.