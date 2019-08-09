Delhi: Boy found dead in drain was abducted, killed

Two weeks after the body of an eight-year-old boy was found inside a drain in Rohini, with police suspecting it to be a case of drowning, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and killing the boy.

Advertising

Police said the accused lived in the neighbourhood and killed the boy to get ransom money from the family.

The breakthrough in the case came days after the boy’s father claimed he got multiple calls from an unknown man, demanding Rs 25 lakh.

“I was at the hospital for the post-mortem of my child when I received the first call on July 26. The man told me that the body in the hospital wasn’t my child’s, and that my son was with him. I informed police about the same, but they dismissed it as a fake call. Later that day, I received more calls from the man, and he asked me to meet him. Police accompanied me, but the man did not show up. He continued to call every day till August 4,” the father claimed.

Advertising

S D Mishra, DCP (Rohini), said: “When the father of the child received the first ransom call, we asked senior police officers to conduct raids. We tried to track the caller but found that the call was made from a stolen phone, whose owner was a woman living in Govindpuri. Since no injuries were found on the body, murder was ruled out initially.”

Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, said police soon realised that the accused was someone known to the victim: “A team led by Inspector Mukesh Antil and Constable Surendra zeroed in on a man in the neighbourhood. We kept a tab on his activities and apprehended him. Initially, he didn’t confess, but later revealed that he kidnapped the boy for money.”

Police said the accused knew the child well and would often drop him to school.

“He abducted the child on the pretext of taking him to the market, and later pushed him into a drain. He had procured a SIM card from his friend… and made the ransom calls. He kept in touch with the family after the child was reported missing,” said Ranjan.

According to police, the accused is pursuing bachelors in Information Technology.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 363 (kidnapping). The accused has no criminal background, said police.