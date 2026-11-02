On Day-2 of BS-VI checks in Delhi, more Metro, DTC trips, boots on ground likely

The Delhi Transport Department and the Traffic Police are planning to deploy additional personnel at the city’s borders and pollution hotspots on Monday as the fresh anti-winter pollution measures, including those against non-BS-VI vehicles, enter the second day.

With traffic movement expected to increase on the first working day after the enforcement of the curbs, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) may also be asked to increase service frequency during peak office hours to accommodate commuters, said officials.

On Sunday, 40 enforcement teams, each led by an officer of the rank of sub-inspector, were deployed across the city. The teams have been tasked with preventing the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles and checking vehicles found violating pollution norms.