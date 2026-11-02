On Day-2 of BS-VI checks in Delhi, more Metro, DTC trips, boots on ground likely

The Delhi Transport Department and the Traffic Police are planning to deploy additional personnel at the city’s borders and pollution hotspots on Monday as the fresh anti-winter pollution measures, including those against non-BS-VI vehicles, enter the second day.
With traffic movement expected to increase on the first working day after the enforcement of the curbs, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) may also be asked to increase service frequency during peak office hours to accommodate commuters, said officials.
On Sunday, 40 enforcement teams, each led by an officer of the rank of sub-inspector, were deployed across the city. The teams have been tasked with preventing the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles and checking vehicles found violating pollution norms.
A senior police official said the department was in regular coordination with the Transport department and that additional personnel would remain on standby on Monday. Their deployment would be increased depending on the situation.
“The government has already advised government and private offices to ensure that 50% of their employees work from home. Therefore, the situation may not be very problematic. However, we are prepared to enforce the restrictions while ensuring smooth traffic movement at the borders,” the officer said.
The officer added that the authorities could ask the DMRC and bus operators to increase service frequency during peak hours to facilitate the movement of office-goers.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said the Winter Action Plan was being implemented through coordination among the Centre, the Delhi government, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), local bodies, Delhi Police, the DMRC and other agencies. She had also said public participation would be central to the campaign.
As part of measures to curb vehicular emissions and traffic congestion, the government has directed government and private offices to allow 50% of their employees to work from home from November 1. It has also revised office timings, with Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices scheduled to function from 8.30 am to 5 pm and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Parking charges at authorised parking facilities have been doubled, excluding those at Metro stations, to discourage the use of private vehicles.
The government has also set a target of increasing daily ridership on the Delhi Metro to 72 lakh and on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to 42 lakh. Delhi currently has 6,840 buses, including 5,088 electric buses.