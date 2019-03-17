BJP-ruled MCDs under fire from party MP Vijay Goel

Toggle Menu
Union Minister Vijay Goel Friday accused both the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP-ruled MCDs of corruption. Saying that corruption had peaked under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, he then trained his guns on the civic bodies, saying: “Under the connivance of officials, illegal construction is taking place and ordinary public is being harassed.”

Speaking at a park in Vikaspuri, Goel added: “I have always raised my voice against corruption — irrespective of whether it is by building department of MCDs or AAP.”

