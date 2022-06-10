scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

As fire rages in building at Batla House, women climb down ropes

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said, "We sent seven fire tenders to the site after we received a call from locals. The fire started in the meter boards and soon reached the third floor of the building.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 1:50:39 am
The fire started in the basement, police said.

A fire broke out at a four-storeyed residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Batla House Thursday morning. Officials said more than 20 people were trapped inside and were rescued. Before police and the fire department arrived, locals helped some residents climb down the building using ropes.

A call about the fire was made around 8.48 am. Visuals from the spot show the fire spreading to the upper floors and smoke billowing from the building.

In a purported video of the incident, a woman is seen climbing down the building using a rope. She, however, gets stuck halfway through and locals are heard screaming and asking her to come down. The woman manages to untangle the rope and slides down and her neighbours catch her. Another woman is also seen sliding from the third floor of the building.

Police said nine persons in the building sustained injuries after they inhaled smoke. They were taken to a hospital and are stable. The fire also damaged eight two-wheelers and 9 electric panel boxes in the basement.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “We sent seven fire tenders to the site… The fire started in the meter boards because of a short circuit and spread to the third floor.” It was doused in two hours.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “The fire started in the basement where the families parked their vehicles; it also had electric meters installed. All injured were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime team was called to the spot to ascertain the cause. Action will be taken accordingly.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding

Photos

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement