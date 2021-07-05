Delhi: Bar council suspends licence of lawyer accused of conducting marriage of ‘forcibly converted’ woman

As an "interim measure", the BCD decided to suspend Malik's licence to practise until the conclusion of the disciplinary committee. (Representational Image)

Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has suspended the licence of an advocate after a complaint against him was received alleging that a woman was forcibly converted to Islam and he conducted her marriage at his chamber.

The lawyer Iqbal Malik has been accused by Sohan Singh Tomar, who alleged that his daughter was “forcibly converted as a Muslim” and married in his chamber at Karkardooma district court.

BCD Secretary Piyush Gupta, in a notice addressed to the lawyer Iqbal Malik, stated that a special disciplinary committee was constituted comprising three members including the vice chairman, former chairman and it is expected to come with a finding in three months.

As an “interim measure”, the BCD decided to suspend Malik’s licence to practise until the conclusion of the disciplinary committee. He has been asked to respond to the notice within seven days.

“The alleged activities are not permissible and are not part of the professional activities of an advocate and your conduct in performing a Nikah and issuance of a certificate of conversion and Nikahnama/Marriage certificate is totally disgraceful and negates the dignity of the legal profession,” the BCD stated.

The marriage certificate dated June 3, 2021 has mentioned the place of Nikah which tallies with the description of his chamber, the BCD stated. The BCD stated that it was revealed from the documents that a conversion trust was run by Malik from his chamber.

Tomar, in his complaint, also alleged that Malik’s chamber was shown as a mosque.

“Looking into the averments in the complaint and the documents prima facie, the activities performing the Nikah in the Chamber/Court premises cannot be permitted by an advocate or any other person, as it calls for such an urgent action by the Bar Council,” the notice stated.

BCD Chairman Ramesh Gupta also requested the Delhi High Court registrar general and the DCP concerned to provide all necessary information and extend all support to the committee.

Gupta has also requested the District Judge (in-charge) to cancel allotment to Iqbal’s chambers and seal it to “immediately stop the illegal activities.”

Malik, meanwhile, told The Indian Express, “I have not received the copy of the notice. These allegations are false. I did not issue any marriage certificate in my chamber. The woman had approached the Delhi High Court for protection which was granted. She had made certain allegations against her father. Her partner has also been granted bail by a trial court.”