Delhi gym owner shot dead, latest chapter of family revenge feud

Vijay Kumar (left) was shot dead outside his gym (right) in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday morning. (Express Photo)

Vijay Kumar, 32, was at his gym in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area on Monday morning when a man asked him to step out. When he did, two men wearing helmets opened fire, pumping more than a dozen bullets into him and killing him on the spot.

His family alleged that his killing was the result of the rivalry between two families — Arun Lohiya and Ratan Lohiya, who share the same last name.

Last year, both houses saw two murders in the span of a few months, allegedly at each other’s hands. Ratan and Arun were intercepted by armed men in broad daylight before they were shot dead.