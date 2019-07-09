Delhi: Auto driver shot dead near home

A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver was shot dead near his house in North East Delhi’s Seelampur Sunday night, allegedly by five men, police said.

“We received a call around 9.30 pm about a murder near Hanuman Mandir in Seelampur. We rushed to the spot and found a man lying on the road with five gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to GTB Hospital, where he died during treatment. We have identified all five accused with the help of CCTV footage and apprehended a man. A search is on to nab the others,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (North East).

The victim, Noor, is survived by his parents, his wife and three children.

Md Tayyeb, Noor’s brother-in-law, alleged, “An elderly lady came to the house and told Noor that someone wanted to meet him… he followed her to a nearby shop. After some time, a friend informed us that Noor was injured and lying on the street. A neighbour said he heard gunshots being fired and two men fleeing the spot.”