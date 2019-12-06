Delhi: Auto driver held for ‘molesting’ nurse, stealing her phone

Police are now providing counselling to the woman and are likely to record her statement in the coming days under CrPC Section 164 before a magistrate. Police are now providing counselling to the woman and are likely to record her statement in the coming days under CrPC Section 164 before a magistrate.

A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting and robbing a 22-year-old nurse of a private hospital, in North West Delhi.

Police said initial investigation revealed that he tried to allegedly rape the woman after stopping his auto in an isolated location, but she managed to escape and reported the matter to police.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said the accused was identified as Bhanu Lal and arrested after an FIR under IPC sections 394 (robbery) and 354 (molestation) was registered against him.

Police are now providing counselling to the woman and are likely to record her statement in the coming days under CrPC Section 164 before a magistrate.

“Around 10 pm on December 2, the woman, who works at a leading hospital in the capital, had boarded the autorickshaw to head home,” said a senior police officer.

The woman alleged that the accused started misbehaving with her by passing lewd comments. When she asked him to stop, he began to drive fast.

“He stopped in an isolated location from where she jumped out of the auto and managed to escape. The accused, however, stole her phone and fled,” said the officer.

The woman started running and found a nearby police picket, where she informed personnel about the incident.

“An FIR was immediately registered on the basis of her complaint and several teams were formed to nab the accused. They scanned CCTVs along the route taken by the accused, as per information provided by the woman, and found one camera which showed the registration number of the autorickshaw,” the officer said.

Police recovered her phone from his possession and also impounded his vehicle. The accused was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

