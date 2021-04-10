Delhi: Auto driver dead after DTC bus runs over him

In a case of road rage, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a DTC bus allegedly ran over him late on Tuesday night. Police said the victim, Risham Pal, got into an argument with the bus driver minutes before the incident. The accused is absconding.

According to police, the two drivers got into a fight after the bus rammed into the auto in Northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri around 9 pm.

“The auto driver parked his vehicle on the side and approached the bus driver. The two started fighting and hurling abuses at each other. Seeing the fight, locals and other auto-rickshaw drivers joined in. The bus driver panicked and stepped on the gas,” said a police officer.

“Pal stepped inside the bus and held onto the door but fell under the vehicle and was mowed down. The accused fled the spot as locals tried to rescue Pal from under the bus,” said the officer.

Pal sustained injuries on his legs and ribs. Police said he was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the accused left his bus on the road and fled the spot. An FIR under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against the bus driver on the complaint of the bus marshal. The complainant told police that the bus was coming from Anand Vihar and the driver accidentally hit the auto but didn’t stop.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a case has been registered and teams are scanning CCTVs in Gokulpuri and nearby areas to look for the accused.