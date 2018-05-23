Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Delhi: At Rohini Jail, a murder over Rooh Afza

Delhi: At Rohini Jail, a murder over Rooh Afza

An inmate lodged at Rohini Jail was murdered by a fellow inmate for not offering him Rooh Afza, police said. The victim, Pawan (22), was punched in the stomach and strangled by an undertrial.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 1:58:28 pm
inmate killed over rooh afza, rohini jail death, murder over rooh afza, rohini inmate killed over not offering rooh afza, rohini jail murder, rohini inmate death DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “An undertrial inmate, Kishan, strangled the victim.” (Representational Image)

An inmate lodged at Rohini Jail was murdered by a fellow inmate for not offering him Rooh Afza, police said. The victim, Pawan (22), was punched in the stomach and strangled by an undertrial. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “An undertrial inmate, Kishan, strangled the victim.”

The accused is facing trial in a murder case and has been incarcerated since 2013, police said. Pawan had been lodged at the jail after he was convicted in a theft case.

Local police have so far not found any negligence on the part of jail officials. Pawan’s elder brother, Vishnu, however, asked if officials had acted in time when the fight broke out.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Live Blog
Best of Express
Buzzing Now