Delhi asks hospitals to reserve 10-15% beds for vector-borne patients

The Delhi Government Tuesday asked all the hospitals to reserve 10 to 15 per cent of their beds for patients with vector-borne diseases. The government asked the hospitals and nursing homes to ensure that no patient suffering from dengue or any other vector-borne diseases is denied admission on account of a lack of beds in the hospital.

The order issued by the government’s health department stated that all the government and private hospitals having beds reserved for admitting Covid patients, should use those beds for dengue or vector-borne disease patients if they are lying vacant.

Deputy Health Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government has put all the hospitals across the national capital on alert and is keeping an eye on the whole situation.

“Present weather conditions are the peak transmission period for vector-borne diseases like dengue. Cases have seen a sharp rise in the last two weeks but there is no need to panic as all the arrangements have been set in place to provide treatment to patients at hospitals. The government has put all the hospitals across the national capital on alert and is keeping an eye on the whole situation. Hospitals have been directed to reserve 10-15% of their beds for VBD patients and ensure that no patient is denied admission due to lack of beds.” Manish Sisodia said.

He added that currently around 8,800 hospital beds have been reserved in all hospitals, including central government, Delhi government, and private hospitals, for Covid-19 cases, of which the occupancy is less than 1% since the last 3-4 weeks.

“The government has advised hospitals to use these beds for accommodating vector-borne disease patients,” Sisodia said .