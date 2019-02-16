Arpit Palace blaze: Karol Bagh hotels feel the heat, 30 shut

The Delhi government has suspended the Fire Safety Clearance (FSC) of 30 out of 45 hotels in Karol Bagh, in the aftermath of the blaze at Hotel Arpit Palace which claimed 17 lives in the early hours of Tuesday.

The revocation of FSC also means that the Health Trade Licence of the hotels stands cancelled, and that they will have to shut operations till the fire clearance is awarded again.

EXPLAINED Why FSC matters The revocation of FSC results in the shutting of hotel since the mandatory Health Trade Licence, given by MCDs, can be issued only on the basis of FSC. To get their licences back, hotels will have to meet the norms within 15 days, following which an officer will inspect the hotel and issue the FSC again. The establishment will have to apply for a health trade licence again.

“On February 13, 23 hotels were inspected by the fire department and 13 were found to be violating fire safety norms. The next day, 17 hotels out of 22 were found to have violated rules. We have written to municipal corporation and police to take steps to seal them,” Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The inspection was conducted by six teams comprising two members each. The drive will continue in the coming days as well.

Jain added that the fire department will intensify its drive against errant hotels across the city to prevent recurrence of such tragedies in the future.

According to sources, officials have asked hotel owners to install a fire alarm system, irrespective of the size of the hotel, and an automatic motor switch to help fight fire. These are not among the requirements while obtaining a fire NOC for guesthouses.

The enquiry report of the fire department was also submitted to the Delhi government on Friday.

According to the report, nine LPG cylinders were found on the roof of Hotel Arpit Palace. The fire tenders had conducted cooling operations in the area soon after reaching to avoid explosions.

The report also says the wood panelling and foam inserts in the walls and false ceilings acted as “fuel to the fire”.

“Due to these materials, flames and dense, poisonous smoke spread very fast. Occupants of guest rooms could not open the windows due to panic and presence of unusual window opening mechanism,” the report said.

The report, signed by Delhi Fire Service director G C Mishra, stated that the fire seems to have started much before the first call was made at 4.35 am.

‘Knee-jerk reaction’

Owners of guesthouses and hotels in Karol Bagh, however, said the government should reconsider the move.

Karol Bagh Hotel Association head Sandeep Khandelwal said the reaction was “knee-jerk”.

“We will never stand with what is wrong. But is it right to stop operations in all hotels and leave everyone in the lurch? The department is cancelling the FSC of every hotel. They have asked us to meet standards within 15 days. In so many years, there has never been a meeting with hotel and guesthouse owners to inform them about norms or any changes. If action was necessary, they should have given us 15 days to make changes. If hotels failed to do that, the association would have ensured they are shut. People will lose their jobs,” said Khandelwal.

Since 30 hotels have been shut, guests are being relocated and bookings are being cancelled.

“We are running around trying to make arrangements by talking to our friends and fellow businessmen. This is the peak tourist season in the capital. Most hotels are booked. This area also sees an influx of foreign tourists and everything has gone haywire,” said a guesthouse owner.