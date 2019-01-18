Delhi: Armed men rob passengers as train halts for 10 mins due to ‘signal glitch’

Around eight armed assailants allegedly looted passengers occupying two coaches of the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express Thursday and decamped with cash, jewellery and ATM cards, said police.

According to police, the train was headed to Sarai Rohilla railway station, but stopped for “over 10 minutes at 3.25 am because of a signal problem”.

Police claimed a railway attendant opened the door of one of the coaches, through which the men entered the train.

“The assailants then targeted over 15 passengers of B3 and B7 coaches and decamped with their money, jewellery and ATM cards. The incident came to light after one of the passengers filed a complaint through the railways complaint portal and also posted a tweet,” a senior police officer said.

The Railway Police Force (RPF), in a statement, claimed the signal was tampered with, because of which the train had to be stopped.

They added that they are gathering details of the incident from passengers and getting sketches made of the suspects.

A Northern Railways spokesperson claimed that the RPF has some leads and that action would be taken soon.

In his complaint, passenger Ashwani Thakur claimed: “As train number 12266, which stops only at its source and destination stations, was approaching the Delhi station, (it) stopped at around 3.30 am awaiting signal… Seven to ten miscreants entered coaches B3 and B7 of the train.”

He further alleged that the men were carrying sharp-edged knives and threatened passengers to hand over their belongings. “They robbed passengers of cash, bags, gold chains, mobiles and other valuable items,” Thakur alleged.

“The irony is that neither staff nor security personnel were available at the time of the incident,” Kumar wrote in a tweet.

He claimed that following the incident, passengers tried to contact the train attendant and the TT, but could not find them until 20 minutes later.

It was then that they contacted the Delhi Police, following which an FIR was registered at the destination station.

“… The attendant told us that there were no security personnel on the train… We are not safe even in AC coaches… Imagine the security in sleeper class and general coaches where passengers enter without tickets… ,” Kumar wrote in his complaint.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the Delhi Police has sent a letter to the RPF, requesting them to increase patrolling staff on trains.