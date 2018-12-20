Delhi: Armed extortionists land at doc’s workplace

From WhatsApp calls to demanding Rs 1 crore to armed men barging into his place of work — a Dwarka-based doctor has had a harrowing time of late. In some respite for him, police have arrested one person in connection with the extortion attempt.

The accused, Jitender alias Jitu, joined the Manjeet Mahal gang around five months ago, police said. “He was arrested after conducting a call detail record analysis. We first analysed the number used to make the first extortion call. During investigation, several other phone numbers came under the radar and they were also tracked. Jitender’s movement was seen in Najafgarh and he was arrested,” said a police officer.

Police are on the lookout for five other members of the gang involved in the extortion bid.

The case came to light after the doctor, who works at a hospital in Dwarka Mor, approached police and registered a complaint alleging that he received a series of WhatsApp calls and when he did not answer, a gang turned up outside his hospital and threatened his staff, police said.

“Two people barged into the hospital waving guns at the staff, while three men stayed outside in a vehicle. When the staffers told the gunmen that the doctor was not present, they told them to convey that they know where his son goes to school, and that they would kill his entire family,” said a police officer.

The staffers informed the doctor about the threats, following which he called the accused. “They abused him and demanded Rs 1 crore, sharing with him the location of his son. It became apparent that the accused had conducted a recce. Seeing that there was an immediate threat to his life, two separate teams were formed,” the officer said.