‘Old enough to pull trigger’: Delhi teen dies 4 days after being shot, family demands minor accused be tried as adult

Four days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head outside an eatery in Delhi’s Amar Colony market while he was out with a friend, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The Class 12 student, who had been on ventilator support since the May 27 shooting, died around 11.45 am, police said.

The family of the deceased, meanwhile, demanded that one of the accused, a 16-year-old boy who allegedly pulled the trigger, be tried as an adult.

The juvenile was apprehended on May 28 and an automatic pistol was recovered from his possession. Two other accused – Yash (18) and Jai Kumar (24) – were later arrested for the murder. One accused is still absconding, police said.