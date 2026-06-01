‘Old enough to pull trigger’: Delhi teen dies 4 days after being shot, family demands minor accused be tried as adult

Four days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head outside an eatery in Delhi’s Amar Colony market while he was out with a friend, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The Class 12 student, who had been on ventilator support since the May 27 shooting, died around 11.45 am, police said.
The family of the deceased, meanwhile, demanded that one of the accused, a 16-year-old boy who allegedly pulled the trigger, be tried as an adult.
The juvenile was apprehended on May 28 and an automatic pistol was recovered from his possession. Two other accused – Yash (18) and Jai Kumar (24) – were later arrested for the murder. One accused is still absconding, police said.
On May 27 evening, the Class 12 student had left home telling his parents he was going out for a snack with a female friend and would later visit his uncle’s house. Within hours, the family received a call informing them that he had been shot.
Police have said the dispute began after the victim objected to the accused allegedly staring at the girl accompanying him, leading to a confrontation. The accused left the spot and returned shortly afterwards with a firearm and shot the 17-year-old in his temple.
“I appeal to the law enforcement agencies to kill the accused in an encounter just like my son was killed. He was not at fault, he stood up for the right thing. This can happen to anyone when they step out with their children, mother, sister or wife,” the boy’s father, who runs a laundry shop, said.
“The incident reflects how openly juveniles, who are actually criminals, are carrying out such crimes in the city… If they are old enough to carry a gun and pull the trigger, they are also old enough to understand what they were doing,” he added.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which had taken over the investigation in the case, is now expected to add sections pertaining to murder in the FIR.
“So far, it is not clear if the murder weapon belonged to whom. The accused and the victim did not know each other. The crime was carried out in a sudden fit of rage. There was a sort of argument, following which the accused went to the car and pulled out a sophisticated weapon and fired two rounds at the victim,” said a police officer said.
The shooting, which took place in the crowded market, shocked residents and shopkeepers. Witnesses recalled hearing a gunshot and seeing three young men run from the scene while the teenager lay bleeding on the ground.