Delhi on alert for suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists

A high alert was sounded in Delhi Tuesday after intelligence agencies informed the Special Cell of Delhi Police that two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists had entered the capital.

In an advisory, the Delhi Police asked the public to remain alert. “Anybody who spots them (terrorists) is requested to call Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474,” the advisory read. Police have also stepped up vigil at all entry points.

The advisory comes four days after Punjab was put on high alert following a note issued by the state police’s Counter Intelligence wing, which said “a group of 6-7 JeM terrorists are reportedly in Punjab… and are planning to move towards Delhi”.