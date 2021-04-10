Delhi: Alarm bells ring at high-level meeting; 8,000+ cases take total count to 7 lakh

Keeping the numbers in mind, the government is planning to implement more curbs internally, such as allowing fewer people in buses, strong focus on preventing gatherings during the upcoming Navratri festival, and to prepare the medical infrastructure to meet a redux of November, which the city battled the third wave of the virus.

Covid cases crossed the 8,000 mark on Friday, taking the total number of people infected in the city to 7,06,526. Thirty-nine more fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,196.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.79% after authorities conducted 1,09,398 tests — of which 8,521 were positive — in the last 24 hours. On November 11, the city had reported 8,593 cases, the highest till date.

Dr BK Rao, head of critical care at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “Right now, what we are witnessing is a surge. We don’t know where it will stop. This depends on how people will behave and how many tests are being done on a daily basis. There are a lot of people who are not getting themselves tested and then they turn out to be spreaders. We are basically depending on the people to come forward voluntarily and get tested. But I don’t see that happening.”

The overall positivity rate has shown a steep rise in Delhi, but among thousands entering the city through air, rail or land route, very few are testing positive, shows Delhi government data.

The testing of 94,828 samples, collected randomly from passengers at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals, has so far thrown up 1,221 positive cases, which translates to a positivity rate of 1.28%, lower than the positivity rate in the capital.

Vaccination for Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Vaccination for Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Out of the 1,221 cases, 532 positive samples were of passengers at Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations and the Kashmere Gate ISBT. At Anand Vihar ISBT, 347 samples have tested positive, while at the IGI Airport, 110 RT-PCR samples have returned positive. This is a marginal rise from April 2, when the positivity rate of randomly collected samples was 1.04%. However, back then, the overall positivity rate in the city was 4.11%, which has now crossed 8%.

Positivity rate is the total number of positive cases against total tests.

Keeping the numbers in mind, the government is planning to implement more curbs internally, such as allowing fewer people in buses, strong focus on preventing gatherings during the upcoming Navratri festival, and to prepare the medical infrastructure to meet a redux of November, which the city battled the third wave of the virus.

The proposed measures figured at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday. It was attended by L-G Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a number of top officials of the Delhi government as well as the Centre.

“After detailed deliberations with experts and keeping in view of the ongoing surge of Covid cases in Delhi, it was emphasised to be more vigilant and ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour at market places, malls, hospitals, restaurants, public gatherings, public transport and offices. The Health department was directed to ramp up medical infrastructure and preparedness to the November 2020 levels and reinforce systems for case fatality management,” L-G House sources said.