Delhi: Airport staff held for ‘raping’ woman

“We have arrested the accused, Bhola Shankar, on charges of rape. He posed as one Daksh Gupta. Further investigation is underway,” police said. “We have arrested the accused, Bhola Shankar, on charges of rape. He posed as one Daksh Gupta. Further investigation is underway,” police said.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old ground staff working at Indira Gandhi International Airport for posing as the senior manager of a leading airline and allegedly raping an aspiring airhostess on the pretext of getting her a job. DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said, “We have arrested the accused, Bhola Shankar, on charges of rape. He posed as one Daksh Gupta. Further investigation is underway.”

Police said the complainant met the accused on social media a few months ago, where he had created a profile claiming to be a senior manager of an airline. “The woman told him she had applied for a job as an airhostess at the same airline, and asked for help. He promised to look into it and asked her to come for a meeting,” said a senior police officer.

The complainant said she met him several times. In the meantime, she cleared two stages of the recruitment process.

“When she told him about this, he took credit, claiming that he had given his reference to senior officials. He then demanded sexual favours from her and allegedly raped her,” an officer said, adding that the woman failed to clear the final stage.

“We scanned the accused’s call detail records and arrested him from his residence. He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody,” said the officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App